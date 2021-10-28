United at Tottenham Team News: Pogba, Varane, Martial, Gil, Amad

Manchester United visits Tottenham Hotspur this weekend in what might be dubbed the Messy Cup (not Messi Cup), because both clubs are a hot mess right now. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will keep his job, at least for one more game, here while rumors swirl about Antonio Conte possibly coming in to replace him.
With Spurs, the man on the hot seat is their talisman Harry Kane, who has been just a shell of his former self, and just basically looks totally disinterested this season. So who will step up here?
Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 29, 5:30 GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Starting XI Predictions:
Odds: Tottenham win +185, United win +135, Draw +250
Weekly Premier League Podcast:
Team News for Both Sides
Starting with Spurs, summer transfer window acquisition Bryan Gil injured his hamstring in the midweek Carabao Cup clash. He’ll likely miss out on this one, as will long term injury absentee Ryan Sessegnon.
Flipping over to United, Paul Pogba is suspended due to the red card he picked up in the second half of the demolishing to Liverpool.
Central defender Raphael Varane seems to be healing up much quicker than expected from an injury that was pretty serious. He could feature here, as might Frenchman forward Anthony Martial and youngster Amad Diallo.
Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester United 1
Both badly need a win right now, but I’m not feeling confident enough to pick either side at this time.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
