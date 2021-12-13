It’s festive period fixture congestion, in full swing, as the matches are coming really thick and very fast now. This time of year means more chances for bench players and fringe footballers as workloads need to be managed. Injuries are inevitable and when Manchester United visit Brentford tomorrow night, it’ll be a match-up of two teams that are both without several key pieces right now.
Let’s preview the very first of the midweek match slate for this week.
Manchester United at Brentford FC FYIs
Kickoff: Tue Dec 14, 7:30
Man United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Premier League Form Guide: Man United WWWDL Brentford WDLWD
Premier League Position: Man United 5th, 27 pts Brentford 10th, 20 pts
Team News for Both Sides
If you’re a Bee-liever, then you know your side needs to overcome some serious selection issues if they are to pull off this upset. Ethan Pinnock and Ivan Toney are both out due to covid-19.
David Zaya (posterior cruciate ligament), Kristoffer Ajer (thigh), Zanka (thigh) and Josh DaSilva (hip) are all out as well.
Flipping over to United, Paul Pogba (who wants to leave the club at the end of the season), Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial (who wants to leave the club now) are all moving closer to return, with a possible chance to feature, maybe, on December 18.
Victor Lindelof had to exit early the win at Norwich City due to injury, but he’s apparently fine now. The abdominal/chest pain he suffered isn’t deemed serious at the moment.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to feature after having missed out due to a knee injury. Juan Mata is out with an illness
Odds: Man United Win -115 Draw +260 Brentford Win +290
Google Result Probability: Man United Win 52% Draw 25% Brentford Win 23%
Prediction: Man United 1, Brentford 0
