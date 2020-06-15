Man United Transfer Talk: Pogba, Van de Beek, Ndidi

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of transfer gossip items to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United community is talking about in cyberspace today. For our MUFC restarted season preview and best potential starting XI go here.
Dutch football legend Ronald de Boer made some eye brow raising comments about Ajax star Donny van de Beek potentially choosing a switch to Manchester United instead of Real Madrid.
Van de Beek has long been linked with both clubs, but players of his caliber (due to the kind of price tags that come with them) face a lot of uncertainty this transfer market. Like United CEO Ed Woodward said, the COVID-19 crisis has completely changed the game from a financial stand point.
What makes De Boer’s comments about eye-brow raising is the not so subtle slam he made against Paul Pogba. De Boer said to Sky Sports:
“Solskjaer has indicated that he wants to go in a new direction and wants players who are humble, their heart is with the club, a team player. I think he is tired of the Pogba’s running around. He wants players like Donny van de Beek.”
Whoah! That was a shot fired from totally out of nowhere! Pogba is likely staying put, conventional wisdom seems to believe, with only Real Madrid themselves as a a realistic potential suitor.
However, there is transfer talk in Spain today which believes that Zinedine Zidane has already moved on to N’Golo Kante as the next option.
Finally, in sticking with our all midfielder edition of United transfer talk, the last item centers around a target we’ve heard linked with Old Trafford before- Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi. According to the Sunday Express, the 23-year-old Nigerian is now on the summer shopping short list.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind