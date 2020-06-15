Manchester United News: Rashford, Pogba, Lindelof

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of transfer gossip items to cover and analyze.
So let's take a look at what the Manchester United community is talking about in cyberspace today.
Marcus Rashford wrote to parliament, urging British politicians to reverse their decision not to keep supplying meals to vulnerable children during the summer holidays. His entire letter, which was very heartfelt, is below:
An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament…#maketheUturn
The government announced they will not extend the free school meals voucher system for low-income families this summer, so Rashford made his plea, which was unfortunately rejected.
While Rashford’s letter drew support from Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, the spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the following:
“The PM understands the issues facing families across the UK, which is why last week the government announced an additional £63m for local authorities to benefit families who are struggling to afford food and other basic essentials.”
“The PM will respond to Marcus Rashford’s letter as soon as he can – he has been using his profile in a positive way to highlight some very important issues.”
Elsewhere, those who can’t wait to see Paul Pogba back in action again finally…will have to wait a little while longer.
The French midfielder, who hasn’t featured since Boxing Day, is reportedly set to begin the match against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. More from the Daily Mail.
And finally, Victor Lindelof has named the footballer that inspires him most of all. In an interview with the club website, he named ex-Benfica centre-back Luisao as the player he’s learned the most from during his career.
