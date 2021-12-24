Manchester United Team News at Newcastle: Paul Pogba, Ralf Rangnick

By the time Manchester United take to the pitch at St. James Park on Monday night, it will be 16 days since the Red Devils last played a match. That was Dec. 11, when they needed a penalty to beat lowly Norwich. While that result was uninspiring, at least they are now near full fitness.
“Today was the third day of training this week,” Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick said, at his presser yesterday. “Today we have 25 field players, so quite apart from Paul Pogba, he’s the only one who’s still missing out, everyone else is on board. The development of the last week is extremely positive.
Manchester United at Newcastle United FYIs
Mon Dec 27, St. James Park, 8pm
PL Form Guide: Man United WWWDL Newcastle LLLWD
PL Position: Man United WWWDL 6th, 27 points Newcastle 19th, 10 points
Google Result Probability: Man United win 65%, Draw 20% Newcastle United win 15%
“As far as I could see today in training, they’re all in good shape, all the players did their homework, they had their schedule to train at home and all of them stick to that schedule and to that program. So from what I saw from training today, I can say most of them if not all of them might be available.
“But I have to take some difficult decisions who will be in the squad and in the starting XI.”
There you have it- Pogba, who will be staying put in the January transfer window, is the only player unavailable for selection.
While COVID-19 wreaked havoc on United’s December schedule, it appears they are now passed that crisis; hopefully for good.
United’s having been eliminated from the League Cup provided a boost for the squad, helping them rest and rehabilitate. Rangnick actually called for the elimination of the competition (the League/EFL/Carabao/Capital One Cup) at his press conference yesterday.
? "We are the only country who plays two [domestic] cup competitions"
Man Utd caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick on the Carabao Cup…pic.twitter.com/c20cDJOpp2
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 24, 2021
