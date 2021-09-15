Paul Pogba Can Only Go to PSG or Real Madrid, Says Rio Ferdinand

This week we learned that it isn’t actually inevitable that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United after the end of this season. While his contract is still set to expire next summer, and there hasn’t been any major new developments in contract extension talks, you’ve probably seen/heard the narratives surrounding the French midfielder.
He can still be convinced to stay, via his teammates. Another factor working in Old Trafford’s favor is that there are so few places Pogba could actually leave for, as next to no one can afford him.
Club legend Rio Ferdinand, via his Vibe with Five podcast, addressed this issue.
“The question then is does he stay? If he went to another team then he’s getting that [£400k p/w] anyway. The only two teams that could probably take him right now are PSG or Real Madrid. Madrid maybe. If they take him he’s going to get the same money he’d get at Man United.
“This is a perfect example of when players come in and you go ‘I’ve got to show them.’ Varane has come in, now Cristiano has come in. You can see there is a difference in the way he’s playing. He’s not taking liberties.
“I’ve always said Paul is a phenomenal player and he hasn’t had the consistency for United that he has for France and Juventus previously. I just hope on the trajectory of what he’s doing then wow.”
We’re still waiting to see the Pogba of the French national team show up for United, as that consistency of form with country just hasn’t been there for the club. However, this dawn might be approaching, as Pogba has really been dominant early on.
Ferdinand pointed that out as well.
“He’s got seven assists in four games, he’s on fire,” Rio said.
“If someone like Kevin De Bruyne is doing this then the world is going bananas. He’s playing quicker, he’s more effective obviously but he’s playing quicker.
It’s also worth mentioning that the prospect of Pogba going to either of those two clubs is complicated to say the least. While he’s been heavily linked to Paris Saint-Germain, there is a segment of the fan base that is strongly against his acquisition.
As for Real Madrid, they could get the money together to get him, but that’s going to require some book balancing and “fiscal agility” to say the least.
