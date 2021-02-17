Manchester United commence their UEFA Europa League campaign tomorrow night having been ousted already from the Champions League this season.
The journey begins with a round of 32 tie versus Real Sociedad that had to be moved to Juventus’ home, Allianz Arena, due to covid-19 safety protocols. When United take to the pitch tomorrow night, they will be without the services of several key players, so let’s do the run down on them all.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEL Round of 32 FYIs
Kickoff: Feb 18, 5:55pm, Allianz Arena, Turin, Italy
Key Stat: United are winless in their last 9 matches (D3 L6) against Spanish opponents
Series History: Manchester United win 1, Draw 1, Real Sociedad win 0
We have an update on injured midfielder Paul Pogba- manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ruled him out for the rest of the month. Striker Edinson Cavani and midfielder Donny van de Beek are officially out with injuries as well. Forward Anthony Martial and midfielder Scott McTominay face late fitness tests.
“Paul is recovering well,” Solskjaer said at a press conference today. “He’s starting the treatment but it will still be a few weeks. He won’t be playing in February, that’s for sure, it’s still a few weeks before we see Paul definitely.
“Apart from that, we have a couple of doubtful ones, if they’ll be fit enough — Anthony [Martial] and Scott [McTominay].
“Donny and Edinson are injured unfortunately, muscle injuries, so they won’t travel.”
OGS was expected to rotate his side for this match anyway, but with a few players not available for selection anyway, a couple decisions will essentially be made for him.
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Real Sociedad 1
At some point, United will have to break their recent Spanish hex. There is no time like the present.
