United Team News for Manchester Derby: Pogba, Martial, Cavani

When the first Manchester Derby takes place this season, it will be a match-up of two sides that have a game in hand on every other team in the league except three. The two Manchester clubs started this 20/21 Premier League season a little late, due to extended runs in 2019/20 European competition.
Both clubs started very slow, but even despite having played one game less than the clubs ahead of them in the table, are now knocking on the door for the top four. Let’s break down this spirited rivalry clash.
Manchester Derby FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30 GMT, Sat Dec 12, Old Trafford, TV: NBC (US)
Starting XI Predictions: City United
Manchester City team news: coming soon
Odds: City -134 United +320 Draw +290
League Form Guide: Manchester City WWLDW United- WWWWL
League position: United 6th, 19 points City 7th, 18 points
Off the pitch drama surrounding Paul Pogba just does not stop. Yes, he wants out of the club, but finding a new destination for him will be tricky. However, he’s still scored in back to back games and the question here in the derby will not be his fitness, but his role.
Having overcome COVID-19 and a bad ankle injury, most of this season has seen him coming off the bench, does that trend continue?
When he’s on, and his play overshadows the media circus and other outside baggage that accompanies him, Pogba is amongst the best midfielders in the world.
Another player linked with a move away recently is Anthony Martial, who may or may not be fit in time for this one. He missed out on the loss to RB Leipzig in midweek, as did Edinson Cavani, who is also a doubt.
Finally, Fred potentially brings fresh legs as he’s just finished serving his suspension. Luke Shaw has returned to full fitness, but it remains to be seen if he can handle back to back games at this point.
It’s a crucial Saturday for this side, and they need a result!
Prediction: City 3, United 2
While both have been showing better domestic form lately, City looks far more clinical and on point lately. Yes, United have overachieved in this derby these past few years, but their home woes this term could rear their ugly head again.
