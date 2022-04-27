Man United Team News vs Chelsea: Pogba, Maguire, Fred, Shaw

In case you missed it, it has been confirmed that Paul Pogba will not feature again this season. And you know what that means- his second spell at Manchester United has now come to close.
“We all know what kind of potential he has and what kind of good player he can be,” said United caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick. “He was quite like a few other players struggling to get his best performance sustainably on the pitch for a team like Man United. This has not only been the case this season or in the last couple of weeks. As far as I remember, it was also the case in earlier years.”
Rangnick is spot on- that’s a very straight-forward and honest way of putting it. He did so in a very professional manner too. He’s right about not just Pogba, but the other players too.
The German also discussed the Frenchman’s future, which may lie at Paris Saint-Germain (although Juventus and Real Madrid are possibilities too)
“As it seems right now he will not renew his contract and I don’t know, maybe the club or Erik [Ten Hag] will not want to renew his contract, I don’t know,” Rangnick continued.
“It’s most likely he won’t be here anymore next season.”
In the words of Max Power: “that’s the end of that chapter.” With that in mind, let’s take a look at who will join Pogba on the absentee list.
Manchester United vs Chelsea FYIs
Kick: Thur Apr 28, 7:45, Old Trafford
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester United
Team News: Chelsea Manchester United
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 43% Draw 27% Manchester United 30%
PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea 3rd, 65pts, WLWLW Manchester United 6th, 54pts, LLWLD
Edinson Cavani (his time at the club is up as well), Luke Shaw and Fred will all sit out of the game, due to injury too. The very embattled Harry Maguire could return to the starting lineup after having sat out the Arsenal loss due to a bomb threat.
Yes, Maguire is overpaid and very out of form this season, but c’mon people! Get a grip on reality here!
