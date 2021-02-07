Man United vs West Ham FA Cup Team News: Pogba, Lingard, Soucek

February 7, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

Manchester United hosts West Ham in an FA Cup fifth-round tie on Tuesday night in what begins a pretty critical stretch for the Red Devils. They’ll head to West Bromwich Albion a week from today and then to Real Sociedad, to start a Europa League Round of 32 tie, four days after that.

It’s possible that United may have to make do in this triad of games without their star midfielder Paul Pogba, who left yesterday’s 3-3 draw with Everton due to a muscular injury of some sort.

Manchester United vs West Ham United FA Cup 5th Round FYIs

Kick-off: 7:30 pm GMT Tuesday Feb. 9, Old Trafford

United starting XI Prediction: go here

Key Stat: West Ham are winless (D4, L11) in their last 15 at Old Trafford, across all competitions

Recent Series History: United have taken all three of the recent FA Cup ties between these two sides

jesse lingard

Team news for both sides

Pogba’s injury looked very substantial, but it didn’t look devastating. More information about his status, and with it the time table for his return should emerge between now and kickoff of this tie.

“We’ll have a scan in the morning and see how he recovers,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after Saturday’s match.

Elsewhere United finally added central defender Phil Jones to their Premier League squad, on January transfer window deadline day of all days. And with United signing nobody at all, it invited plenty of “new signing?” jokes. United winger Jesse Lingard, now on loan with the Hammers for the rest of the season, is ineligible to face his parent club here.

jesse-lingard

He made an instant impact four days ago, bagging a brace to help his new side defeat Aston Villa.

Irons midfielder Thomas Soucek is also ineligible after seeing red in yesterday’s goalless draw with Fulham. It was a very controversial red card, issued by referee Mike Dean following a VAR check, because the consensus seems to be that it was quite undeserving.

The booking came in response to the 25 year old’s accidental elbow on Aleksandar Mitrovic, which saw contact but certainly no violent conduct. Soucek will indeed be missed as he was once again in phenomenal form on Saturday during the London derby.

Prediction: United 2, West Ham 1

Red Devils looked really shaky at the back and in goal yesterday, but they should still have enough to advance through in this one.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB NationFollow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Manchester United

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish