Manchester United Transfer Talk: Pogba, Konate, Hugill

With the exception of Belarus, global football is currently suspended. There is talk of the Premier League eying a potential mid-June return, behind closed doors, in neutral venues.
And with that in mind, training for Manchester United could resume this month. But in the meantime, there’s transfer talk to do, so let’s take a look at some of the Man United transfer news and notes circulating on the internet today.
Time for the daily over-analysis of Paul Pogba, and if he might be leaving or not. Today, at this moment, it sounds like he’s staying because so very few could really afford him.
Inter Milan are said to be interested, but knowing that club’s finances…they probably don’t have the bankroll to cover the kind of transfer fee the Frenchman commands, nor his salary demands. As for a return to Juventus, club director Fabio Paratici said this to Sky Sport Italia:
“He [Pogba] is a great player but he will struggle to find someone who can pay his wages.”
Hard to disagree with that, especially given what United CEO Ed Woodward has said about how this transfer window will be unlike any we’ve seen before.
Also, the story from this past weekend, about how Real Madrid’s offer for Pogba was pretty much a low ball, and well it doesn’t look like there will be a buyer who can pay his market value out there.
Elsewhere, if United are looking for a new central defender upgrade over Victor Lindelof, to pair with Harry Maguire, then the next target is at RB Leipzig, according to Le10Sport.
He’s Ibrahima Konate, and he’s contracted to the club until 2023. He’s young, 20, and powerful, with a partner in central defense, Dayot Upamecano, who’s been linked with a move to a lot of clubs, including United.
Finally, as we covered a couple days ago, United look set to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the punch for Sunderland teenager Joe Hugill.
The Manchester Evening News claim Old Trafford are “finalising a transfer worth £300,000 for the 16-year-old striker.
