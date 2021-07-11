Manchester United Transfer Talk: Paul Pogba, Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard

The silly season is in full swing and Manchester United have already made their first big splash signing this summer in Jadon Sancho. Now most of the transfer talk surrounds Paul Pogba, whose future remains quite uncertain. According to French outlet TF1, Pogba will soon come to a decision over his future.
The Manchester Evening News has picked up on the report from Pogba’s native land, citing that a decision will come this week. Pogba has been consistently linked with a move away during much of his second stint and Old Trafford, so it’ll be good, either way, to get some closure on this situation.
It appears now that it’s either stay, or move to Paris Saint-Germain are the two options, so all the previous talk of Pogba potentially moving to Real Madrid or Juventus has now been rendered moot. The Sunday Express has more on a potential swap deal with PSG, which could see as many as four first team players going the other way.
It would certainly be a blockbuster deal, and something that would liven up a transfer window that has been moribund, aside from the Sancho signing.
Next we turn to another, with apologies to The Clash, “should I stay or should I go now?” Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur. There has been talk of a potential swap deal, players and cash arrangement, with United that would see Jesse Lingard going the other way.
Football Insider reports that new manager Nuno Espirito Santo would be interested in the the 28-year-old winger who saw his career left for dead until his January loan move to West Ham United, where he was simply dominant.
Lingard scored 14 goals during his loan spell with the Irons, helping them qualify for Europa League.
The Englishman has a very uncertain future at United, where he couldn’t get in the team, and that was even before Jadon Sancho arrived to increase competition on the wings.
Lingard really should move on to a place where he could get first team football, but that won’t likely be Tottenham, as the Sunday Express says talk of the England captain moving to United in a swap deal is “nonsense.”
While Kane may be seeking a new challenge this summer, the report says that the power still lies with the club.
The other Manchester club reportedly placed a substantial bid for Kane, but it just wasn’t enough and City are now said to be turned off from pursuing Kane, due to the really high asking price.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of "Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America" and "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry," has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
