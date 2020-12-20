Pogba Dropped From United Starting XI vs Leeds, James and Fred In

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, just this past week that keeping players from getting hurt is a priority during the festive period. With all the fixture congestion, strenuous overwork can lead to injury, so squad rotation is essential
This is a critical stretch for the club, as they have six games in 17 days, with each one coming three days apart. They’ll kick-off at home versus Leeds United in less than an hour and here’s how they’ll line up
? Reds, this is how we'll line up at Old Trafford this afternoon ?
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 20, 2020
It would be great if they could list these out in order by position, instead of by squad number. As you can see above Paul Pogba goes back to the bench, after starting United’s come from behind road win at Sheffield on Thursday.
Also coming into the team are Fred and Scott McTominay in the midfield, with Nemanja Matic joining the club’s most expensive player on the bench. Further up the field, Dan James comes in for Mason Greenwood on the flank while in the back, at the left side, Alex Telles is swapped for Luke Shaw.
Yep, this is what we call, squad rotation. For United vs Leeds preview content, go here and here.
Prediction: United 2, Leeds United 2
With Leicester City and Wolves are on the horizon, this looks like a trap game for United, who are weary from a much harder workload than what Leeds have had to deal with lately.
