United Star Paul Pogba Suffers Muscular Injury, Awaits Scan

Paul Pogba limped off after 39 minutes of action in Manchester United’s 3-3 draw at home versus Everton tonight. It was a non-contact injury, and it looks substantial, if not severe.
Pogba appeared to tweak his groin while making a routine side-footed pass with his right foot. He then hopped up in noticeable pain before then sitting on the turf. He got back up and began walking with a limp off the field but needed to sit again. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer said the following after the game:
“Paul [Pogba] could not carry on, a muscle injury and will have a scan in the morning to see how he recovers.”
So once a scan is done, we’ll know the extent of the damage, and with it, a likely time table for his return. It’s really a shame, as the Frenchman had been finally living up to his potential lately. The past couple months had been a total reversal of fortune for the midfielder, who struggled with foot and ankle injuries in the beginning of this season and also during last season.
United failed to win a game in which they led 2-0 after halftime for just the fourth time in Premier League play. They blew a lead twice, and with Everton netting home the equalizer deep into extra time, it’s a stalemate that had to feel like a loss.
United are three points behind table toppers Manchester City, but their neighbors have two games in hand on them right now.
