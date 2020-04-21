Man United News: Pogba, Quarantine Injuries, Henderson, Tuanzebe

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items, related to the club, circulating on the internet today. Multiple reports indicate the Premier League could return to action in mid June, and play matches behind closed doors. The goal, potentially, would be to get the season completed in a 40 day span.
That is of course contingent on containment and mitigation of the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, please check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
We start today’s news round-up with an example of when training at home becomes as entertaining as it can possibly get.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had previously said, wives and girlfriends can assist with training, but what about moms? Paul Pogba spares no one, including his mother Yeo, by nutmegging her on Instagram.
Check out the video below:
Fun times!
Meanwhile United’s team doctor, Steve McNally, has said that the pandemic, and resulting lockdowns has led to some unorthodox and strange injuries while the players have been in quarantine. The list includes a dog bite and a burn suffered while cooking.
“Fortunately, most of the boys have been well and there’s been no real issues at all,” McNally said on the club’s official app.
“We’re not getting injuries fortunately, although there’s been a few unusual complaints because of things like trying their hand at cooking, or being bitten by the dog, that type of thing.
“The nutritionist got the boys on an Instagram page looking at cooking lessons, so a lot of them have started to develop a new skill — and get injured in the process, one or two.” (ESPN has more at this link)
Finally, defender Axel Tuanzebe has backed his youth system teammate Dean Henderson, believing the 23-year-old can actually become the senior team’s starting goalkeeper. Obviously, it’s a tall order, with David de Gea currently in between the sticks, but Axel spoke highly of the man who’s spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United.
“I think that’s down to the culture of the club.”
“At other teams there are a lot of talented players that don’t quite make it and that’s not the culture of their club,” Tuanzebe said to the Manchester Evening News.
“We’re fortunate to have such a club that promotes youth and wants their youth to be big players and big stars in the first-team.”
“Obviously we have players with the talent to do so, which we’ve witnessed many times this season. It’s a combination of the two which breed a career.”
