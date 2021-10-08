Man United Star Man Paul Pogba Hints at Return to Juventus

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has provided yet another non-update update on his club future this international break. The 28-year-old Frenchman, who is in the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford, has hinted at the fact that he might like to return to Juventus.
“I still speak to my ex-teammates, like Paulo Dybala,” Pogba told Sportmediaset. “I’m at Manchester [United] and have a year left on my contract, and then we’ll see.
“I want to finish well there and then see what happens.”
He was also asked whether it feels good whenever he comes back to Turin, to which he responded: “Yes.”
Basically, Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola seem to hold all the cards right now in negotiations. United have tabled a potential contract extension, with improved terms even, but the player’s camp haven’t approved nor declined it.
So we’re at stalemate, still, as the pay raise doesn’t seem to be enough for Pogba and Raiola.
Nothing has really happened in months, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reminded us all on Wednesday:
Paul Pogba has a contract extension proposal on the table from Manchester United since last July. Long-term new deal and increased salary. ? #MUFC
…but there’s NO final answer yet from Pogba side and his agent Raiola. Man Utd are waiting for his decision – pushing for months. pic.twitter.com/q3rWnOKd92
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 7, 2021
You may wonder why we’re even spending this much time on something that really isn’t too big of a “development,” but well I can answer that in two words: “international break.”
Here we are again, watching “The Paul Pogba Show”. It seems like every other week we have this will he/won’t he sign the the new contract offered. It appears that the covid pandemic has scuppered his and his agents plan to move to one of the bigger clubs for a huge hike in money but with a few of the bigger clubs struggling financially his options are limited. He still likes to play his little game of keeping people guessing. The reality is he has very few options. I for one hope he leaves Manchester United simply because he has become a divisive individual, who has always put his own needs before his club. Only when he has gone can the club move forward with players who actually want to be there