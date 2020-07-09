Paul Pogba ‘happy’ at United, amid Contract Extension Talks

The future of Paul Pogba is a topic that is very often discussed. Persistently linked with a move away, typically with Real Madrid the suggested destination, there have been many questions about the Frenchman’s long term future at the club.
His contract expires at the end of next season, but the club do maintain an option to extend him one more season. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly hopeful that Pogba will stick around well beyond that.
And amid these contract extension talks, a situation that United are reportedly very relaxed about, the 27-year-old Frenchman has declared his happiness in being right where he’s at.
“I’m really, really happy and so blessed to be back and be fully fit now, and I’m enjoying being back with the team,” the Frenchman said to club magazine United Review.
“Just being back training, touching the ball and doing what I love is amazing; I missed it so much.
“You realise when you’re out for a long time how much you really enjoy playing football and how much you love it.”
Ahead of the visit to Aston Villa later tonight, the club is riding a 16 game unbeaten stretch. They have not lost a game since they acquired Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window.
Factor in the three month layoff for the coronavirus pandemic and United have not lost in any kind of competition since late January.
“You can tell that the team is improving a lot,” Pogba continued.
“We play more as a team than we did before, we enjoy it even more, we defend together, we attack together, and this team is stronger as well. The players who are on the bench or who don’t play every time, when they come on they help the team so the mentality is good and is right. All this together has put us where we are today.”
There had been a lot of questions about just how Pogba and Fernandes can get on together, when both are on the pitch at the same time, given how they have similar skill sets.
Those worries have all been alleviated and then some with Fernandes playing a No. 10 in the centre of the attacking midfield, flanked by Marcus Rashford on the left and Mason Greenwood on the right.
Anthony Martial plays up top as a centre forward with Pogba succeeding as a No. 8 in the box to box role providing service.
“From behind I just enjoy it. I’m enjoying just watching Bruno, Rashford, Martial and Mason, who all played the last game, and seeing them score goals. You just keep applauding, it’s beautiful… they make me enjoy football every time!” Pogba added.
It truly seems like it’s all starting to come together for Pogba and United.
Manchester United at Aston Villa FYIs
Kickoff: Thurs July 9, 8:15 pm, Villa Park
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Premier League (UK) NBCSN (US)
Odds: Aston Villa win 17/2 Draw 17/4 Man United win 4/11
Aston Villa LLDLD Man United WWWWD
Position: Man United 5th, 55 points Aston Villa 18th, 27 points
Prediction: United 2, Bournemouth 0
Aston Villa have won just one of their last 42 Premier League meetings with Manchester United (D11 L30), and that W came in 2009.
