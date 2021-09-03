Pogba, Kane, Haaland and Mbappe Could All Move Next Summer

The year 2021 provided a summer transfer window that was unlike any that we’ve ever seen before, but 2022 is shaping up to be pretty monumental in its own right. Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both switched teams in the transfer window that just closed. That really happened.
Ditto for Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Sergio Ramos and Romelu Lukaku. All kinds of transfer fee records were broken, and we could see a few more of those smashed again next summer. That’s because a host of elite, big money players are set to transfer next summer, let’s focus on four of the biggest and boldest. Click on their name where highlighted for a transfer narrative on said player.
The Frenchman midfielder could leave United on a free for the second time, and if he does, it might just be the best for all involved. Old Trafford is growing tired of dealing with his agent, Mino Raiola. Paris Saint-Germain is said to be interested, and potentially, a natural fit.
Or maybe not, as there is a large group of PSG supporters who are vocal in expressing their discontent with this idea. If not PSG, maybe a move back to Juventus? Real Madrid?
His list of potential destinations is very limited.
Probably the song of the summer right here, as Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will all be interested. City’s failure to land Harry Kane means they’ll move on to the Norwegian scoring sensation, a player who supported them as a child, while his father was playing for them.
United have an in as well, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer close to Haaland’s father. Chelsea were strongly interested this summer, but they’re out now, after having signed Lukaku. Whomever signs The Next Big Thing in strikers can trigger a release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract at the end of this season that is reported to be €75 million.
The biggest loser of the summer transfer window, on a individual level, as his reputation took a hit. He believed the gentleman’s agreement was in place with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy that he could move on this summer.
It didn’t happen, and the ugly, protracted situation had an adverse effect on the transfer windows of two big six clubs. He was just plain overpriced, especially considering his age, and next summer that price will come down considerably, as he moves closer to contract expiration. He’ll have no shortage of suitors and it will be all the big boys.
Such a huge head-scratcher as to why PSG ghosted Real Madrid on their $237 million offer. Now they will likely lose him for nothing, instead of receiving that really fat payday. I guess that’s how much their pride means to them.
And when you have the unparalleled financial clout that the Parc-Des-Princes possesses, I guess you can do such illogical things.
