Man United News: Pogba, Fernandes, Shaw, Rashford

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of news items to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United community is talking about in cyberspace today. For our MUFC restarted season preview and best potential starting XI go here. For today’s MUFC transfer talk, go here and also here.
Much has been made over how Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba will get on, and how the pair will work together when on the pitch at the same time.
There has been so much speculation about this that the first images of the two midfielders training together caused a bit of a stir.
The duo are set to feature alongside one another in today’s friendly against West Bromwich Albion.
The Manchester Evening News reports that “two separate hour-long matches against West Brom for Friday afternoon, with the first-team squad split into two groups for the games.” Pogba and Fernandes will work together in the same group.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to utilize the pair at the same time in his lineup, according to a previous report.
Elsewhere, United left back Luke Shaw believes that his side’s leading scorer, Marcus Rashford, could win the Ballon d’Or award someday.
Shaw also praised Rashford for all the efforts he’s put in off the pitch during the COVID-19 crisis, helling out those in need via philanthropic efforts.
“He’s improved greatly from when he first came on the scene, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well,” said Shaw.
“He’s a massive example to everyone. He’s matured so much and a lot of credit for that goes to him and also to his family, who have kept him very grounded.”
“He knows he has the ability to be one of the best and he’s pushing himself all the time to maximise that. There’s no reason why, if he keeps going, keeps pushing himself, that he can’t win it one day,” said Shaw in reference to the Ballon d’Or.
With Pogba and Rashford now fully fit, and set to play together, along with Fernandes, the rest of the restarted season could prove to be a really exciting time for United and their supporters.
