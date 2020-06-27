Can Pogba and Fernandes Play Together? Carrick Rejects this Narrative

It’s the million dollar question that surrounds Manchester United right now- can Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes play alongside one another? The two silky smooth midfielders have such similar skill sets, and provide much of the same qualities to the team that a debate is inevitable.
It’s a hot topic among the United supporter base and the first time we saw the pair training together, it caused nothing short of a stir online. Former United midfielder and current Red Devils assistant coach Michael Carrick doesn’t seem the point of this question though. He outright rejects the narrative.
“It is understandable why a lot of the questions are ‘can they play together’ because they are two fantastic talents,” Carrick said in an interview with ESPN.
“We feel we’ve got a really good balance in midfield between all the lads really. It is kind of unfair to single them out asking ‘can they play together’ because the other boys have done a terrific job and will have plenty to say as well.
“Of course, the talk is about Bruno and Paul and I’m sure they can play together. That’s why they are both here at the club and I’m sure they are looking forward to it. But as Bruno and Paul would totally understand me saying, it is not just about them.
“We’ve got so many other options with lads who have already proven what they bring to the team. It is exciting to have that. They all bring something different and all have their own strengths.”
United are undefeated since Fernandes moved over from Sporting CP at the end of January. Pogba has featured in both matches of Project Restart, his first action since Boxing Day. The Frenchman has battled chronic foot injuries all season long.
Having these two players coalesce, to their utmost potential, is the key to United finishing as strong as they can this season.
