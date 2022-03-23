Paul Pogba Admits He Was Depressed Under Jose Mourinho

The relationship between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba, while the two were together at Manchester United, was rocky to say the least. The French midfield maestro was often left out of the team, and The Special One had no qualms about calling him out publicly. It was clear to anyone paying attention that the two, often, just did not get along, and eventually Mourinho was sacked.
It may not be long until Pogba is also gone from United too, which would mark the second time that Pogba exits Old Trafford. Speaking to French outlet Le Figaro, while on international duty with the reigning World Champions, Pogba opened up about his life while he was working under the Mourinho regime at MUFC. He admits the toll it took on his mental health.
“Completely, and several times during my career,” Pogba responded when asked if he has suffered from depression.
“I have been through it, but we don’t talk about it. Sometimes you don’t even know you have depression, you just want to be isolated, to be all alone, these are the unmistakable signs. From a personal perspective, that started when I was with Jose Mourinho at Manchester.
“You ask yourself if there is something wrong with you, because you have never experienced these moments in your life. Of course, we earn a lot of money, and we don’t complain, really.
“But that does not prevent you from going through these moments in your life – like the whole world – which are more difficult than others.
“In football it is not acceptable, but we are not superheroes, we are only human beings.”
Pogba, who moved back to United in 2016, on what was then the most expensive transfer fee of all-time, appears to be on his way out. His contract expires this summer and it does not sound like an extension is possible.
Pogba admitted that his five year stay just hasn’t lived up to expectations:
“You have to be honest, the last five seasons have not satisfied me – really not at all.
“This year it is dead, we won’t win anything. Whether it is with Manchester United or at another club, I want to win trophies… It’s simple with France, I play and I play in my position – I know my role and I feel the confidence of the coach and the players.
“It’s normal to feel a difference at Manchester United because it’s hard to be consistent when you often have a change to your position, or the team system, or your partners. I get along very well with [France boss Didier Deschamps], he gave me a role that I know, but at Manchester United do I really have a role?
“I ask the question but I don’t have an answer.”
It’s all up in the air right now, with Pogba linked with a move back to Juventus. Or maybe Real Madrid, or Paris Saint-Germain? About a potential move to PSG, he spoke positively, stating then:
“Why not? It’s always nice to play with your team-mates in the national team and club.”
United, who have nothing left to play for this season other than a top four finish, are next in action against Leicester City on April 2.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind