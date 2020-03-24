Man United Transfer Talk: Pogba, Cavani, Edouard

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. In fact, the rumor mill can probably survive any type of apocalytpic event.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Manchester United related rumor mill, starting with Paul Pogba, because hey why not? (For today’s MUFC news items round up go here)
The Frenchman has apparently decided not to move to Real Madrid this summer, and stay put instead, reports the Daily Express.
Meanwhile ESPN say they have sources claiming that United are optimistic of keeping Pogba around for the long term.
Elsewhere, United, along with Everton and Arsenal, are interested in Celtic star Odsonne Edouard, according to the Daily Post. For more on this, from a Gunners perspective, Just Arsenal has a post on it today.
Finally, Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani is a long time MUFC transfer target, and he’s set to see his current deal expire in the summer. According to the Sun: Chelsea, Manchester United and Spanish side Atletico Madrid are all sniffing around the 32-year-old.
Potentially available on a free, the Uruguayan could also land in a couple of western hemisphere locations: Boca Juniors or David Beckham’s Major League Soccer expansion franchise, Inter Miami.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind