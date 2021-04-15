Man United News and Notes: Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw

We have a few Manchester United news and notes items to cover ahead of the Europa League clash at home versus Granada tonight. The team news and lineup is in, and we have that embedded for you below.
We’ll also cover news items related to individual players such as Paul Pogba, and the two guys listed among ESPN’s FWA and PFA player of the year award candidates: Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw.
Manchester United vs Granada UEL Quarterfinal Leg 2/2 FYIs
Aggregate: United lead 2-0
Kickoff: Thurs April 15, 8pm, Old Trafford
Team News for both sides: go here
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Odds: United win -230 Draw +360 Granada win +600
UEL Outright Odds: United -105 Granada +10000
We start with Pogba, who is actually set to star in his own documentary series on Amazon. The “Pogmentary” will air in 2022, and Amazon Studios Georgia Brown gave the following statement to the press:
“We all know Paul for what he can do on a football pitch, but his influence reaches much further, and he is without doubt an icon for an entire generation.
“Through the unprecedented access afforded to us, Prime Video will show the man behind the fame, delving into his life off the pitch and letting him tell his story in his own words.”
Regarding Bruno, here is a snippet as to why ESPN FC believe he could win the inidividual awards this year:
“With his creativity in midfield, United have emerged as closest challengers to Man City in the Premier League, but having failed to win a trophy since 2017, Fernandes could win plenty of votes if he can inspire United to overcome their semifinal jinx by reaching the Europa League final.”
Fernandes has been involved in 58 goals (36 goals, 22 assists) since joining United from Sporting Lisbon. He’s also converted 19/20 penalties taken.
Also, check out this stat:
? Most key passes in top-flight leagues:
??????? Bruno Fernandes (87)
?? Hakan Calhanoglu (78)
?? Leo Messi (65)
?? Thomas Muller (78)
?? Memphis Depay (82)
?? Corona (64)
?? Dusan Tadic (107)
?? Nikola Vlasic (67)
?? Caner Erkin (75)
??????? David Turnbull (91)
?? Xavier Mercier (97)
Regarding Shaw, here is a snippet as to why ESPN FC believe he could win the inidividual awards this year:
“Shaw has been the most consistent left-back in the Premier League and forced himself back into the England team and now seems a certainty to be named in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad.”
He’s come such a long way from being the guy that then United manager Jose Mourinho would throw under the bus all the time. (Louis van Gaal would do that from time to time too)
Jose Mourinho on Luke Shaw in 2017:
‘He was right in front of me and I was making every decision for him. He has to change his football brain. We need his fantastic physical and technical qualities, but he cannot continue to play with my brain.’
Mourinho was reportedly pretty rough on Shaw behind the scenes, in addition to calling him out in public.
And if “living well is the best revenge,” and Shaw put in a massive performance to help United beat Mourinho and Spurs on Sunday, well, then vengence is his.
Priceless??
And it had to be Luke shaw!!!#TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/Dp5jT9747N
Had to look at that photo again, from a different angle.
