Man United at West Brom Team News: Pogba, Bailly, Diangana

Manchester United is the last hope for any real chance at still having a Premier League title race this season. However, they have ground to make up now, so there is little to no room for error.
They’re also chasing a Manchester City side that just made history- setting a new England club record for consecutive wins across all competitions. Up next for United is a league clash at the opposite end of the spectrum, a visit to the penultimate West Bromwich Albion.
Manchester United at West Bromwich Albion FYIs
Kickoff: 2pm GMT Sunday Feb 14, The Hawthorns
United Starting XI Prediction:
PL Form: United DWDLW West Brom LLDLL
PL Position: United 2nd, 45 pts West Brom 19th, 12 pts
Odds: United -334 West Brom +800 Draw +425
TV: NBCSN, Online: NBCSports.com
Team News
Big Sam Allardyce’s only injury concern is Grady Diangana, who is probably 50/50 for this game. The winger has missed the last seven matches with a hamstring injury.
We could see a first start for new loan signing Okay Yokuslu who made his Baggies debut coming off the bench against Tottenham.
For United, Paul Pogba (thigh injury) and Phil Jones (recovering from knee surgery) remain out as long term absentees, but central defender Eric Bailly may have finally made enough progress from “a knock” to return to the lineup. That “knock” has kept him out of action for close to a month now, so it really must be one serious “knock.”
Prediction: United 2, West Brom 1
This has been a very closer series, historically, but we see United adding on to their all time advantage.
