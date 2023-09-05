Manchester United Transfer Talk: Phil Jones, Eric Bailly

The summer transfer window may have closed in England, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have more transactions in the news to cover. Today’s Manchester United Transfer Talk covers two former central defenders, who found themselves buried deep on the depth chart before they left- Phil Jones and Eric Bailly. Jones, you say- the man who basically stole money from the club in the final years of his deal?

Yes, that Phil Jones, and he’s reportedly returning to the club, this time as an U18s coach. Meanwhile Bailly has now officially completed his move to Fenerbahce.

Aswear this club is using Phil Jones for money laundering ? https://t.co/1RkpqJmwlt — Sani ???? (@Sani__UtD) September 5, 2023

But let’s start with Phil Jones, as UtdPlug (h/t Sports Keeda) claim that the 31-year-old, who was only just released earlier this summer, is back at Old Trafford, this time as the U18s manager. A lot of the responses to this news, from United supporters, are hilarious.

As you might expect, the name Harry Maguire is being invoked (as the similarities between him and Phil Jones are many!)

Phil Jones has returned to Manchester United as under 18 coach?????… Even Maguire won’t leave I can assure you 100% — KOT OCS?? (@WaruiJohn2) September 5, 2023

Phil Jones made 229 appearances during his time with the Red Devils, a period that spanned all the way back to 2011. He accomplished 16 goal contributions while picking up a Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Europa League winner’s medal. He was released when his contract expired this summer, and nobody bothered to pick him up, leaving him in search of a new gig.

He did make an appearance in April, but he hardly played at all since May 2020, when he suffered a serious knee injury that led to the end of his career.

What was it that clued them in? The six year deal for Harry Maguire they can’t move? Re-signing Phil Jones when he’d barely played & Eric Bailly because it ‘protected his resale value’? I wouldn’t trust this lot to tie their own shoes without strangling themselves.#MUFC https://t.co/JZGc14pC7m — Adam (@AdamJoseph____) September 5, 2023

Moving on to Bailly, the Ivory Coast central defender was also a player who stayed at the club far too long. Originally brought in as the first signing during Jose Mourinho’s first transfer window in charge, he had been at the club under four different managers over a span of seven years. But he hasn’t featured since December 2021.

A statement from Fenerbahce said: “Our club has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the final transfer of Ivorian defender Eric Bailly. We wish Eric Bailly, who we believe will provide important services to our club, great success with our glorious jersey, and present it to the public with our respect.

He is the second United player to join the Turkish Super Lig side this summer, as Fred joined up last summer in August. The Turkish transfer window remains open il 15 September to add to their squads.

