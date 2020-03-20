Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof Having Fun in Isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has brought all of world football down for the foreseeable future. Just yesterday, the Premier League announced suspension of play until April 30, when they will re-evaluate. The 2020 Euros are postponed until 2021 and the Champions League could be lost for this season.
That all said, let’s take a look at how some of Manchester United’s players are keeping themselves busy and their mind occupied while in isolation. These are indeed very strange days and extremely uncertain times.
Yesterday, we showed you how United central defender Victor Lindelof and midfielder Paul Pogba were working out together in quarantine. Both players paid homage to a Juventus player who has tested positive for coronavirus. Lindelof wore an Albin Ekdal jersey while Pogba sported a Blaise Matuidi shirt.
Today, we show Pogba having fun by challenging the woman in his life, Zulay, to a couple running races. The plot twist is that Paul Pogba must push the couple’s child in a pram while he races Zulay Pogba.
Here are the videos below:
Meanwhile with Lindelof, the internet is buzzing over this snap of the Swede in a dress. Lindelof surprised his wife Maja with a special champagne breakfast this morning, in celebration of her launching a new fashion collection.
And yes, that is one of Maja’s dress designs that he’s wearing:
Victor Lindelöf celebrated the launch of his wife’s dress collection in different fashion today ? pic.twitter.com/HfvZ2zJHU6
— utdreport (@utdreport) March 19, 2020
Stay safe and stay at home everyone.
