Paul Pogba Rejects £50m Offer, Set to Leave Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has turned a new £50million contract offer from the club, and that means he’s set to depart this summer. French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain are willing and ready to pay United a £45m transfer fee for the pleasure of bringing Pogba back to his home country.,
The Frenchman turned down an extension that would provided him wages of £350,000-a-week. With just one year left on his current deal, Old Trafford must sell now, or risk losing him on a free next summer.
These words from Roy Keane should echo in the hearts and minds of every @ManUtd fan regarding Pogba's possible departure from the club. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/QtxKyMV6ep
— Red Marrow (@MedullaryRed) July 23, 2021
That would be the second time that Pogba left the club on a Bosman transfer/with his contract expiring. United moved on after that and adjusted just fine. There’s no reason to think they won’t adapt again- just watch the soliloquy above by Roy Keane.
Pogba, 28, currently makes £250,000-a-week, but the bump up in pay, to the tune of 100Gs just didn’t just didn’t excite him enough. He’s also been linked, over the years, with a move to Real Madrid or back to Juventus. His agent Mino Raiola, is one of the most polarizing figures in all of sports.
Sir Alex Ferguson once referred to him at a “shit bag.”
“Paul Pogba? He just had a bad agent, a s*** bag." (Ferguson on Mino Raiola) pic.twitter.com/geJ8Hi3bvf
— Alex (@UnitedDNA99) July 23, 2021
Many, if not most United fans, might feel the same way, given what happened last October. You’ll recall Raiola stating, the night before the club’s biggest match of the season, (which saw them get eliminated from the UEFA Champions League competition) that Pogba was going to leave this summer.
Was that a distraction enough to result in defeat? Well it couldn’t help.
