Paul Pogba Showcases Basketball Skills, Shouts Out Jimmy Butler

We’ve reached that point of the football calendar where there just isn’t much to talk about, outside of transfer rumors. Unfortunately, it’s been a very dull transfer window so far, and with preseason friendlies being, well, preseason friendlies and all the major summer international tournaments over, it’s time to take a look at what the major individual footballers are doing while on holiday.
Everyone needs an offseason to recharge and relax, even the most fit human beings on the planet, so let’s take a look at what they’ve been up to summer vacation.
Tonight could, and probably should see the end of the 2020-2021 NBA season, as the Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to end their long championship drought. In the process they’ll deny the Phoenix Suns, and Chris Paul, their first ever championship ring(s).
With that mind, we’re going with the basketball theme here today, as Paul Pogba showed off his hoops skills on his verified Instagram account. Watch the video all the way through, where you can see him swish a three-point field goal towards the end.
Pogba, in addition to hanging with a Brazilian football legend, a hip-hop artist and a former Juventus teammate, played some ball at the Miami Heat facility (note the three NBA championship banners on display in the background).
The French midfielder showcases his skill set, and at the end, showboats and celebrates. Pogba then shouts out Heat swingman and former Chicago Bull Jimmy Butler.
