Paul Pogba Linked with Move to Five Different Teams this Summer

It appears the second Paul Pogba era at Manchester United is set to end in a couple months. And really, that’s best for all involved. Given what he said yesterday, when speaking with the French media, it appears that he’s ready to leave. (Actually the Tweet below also makes it sound like he’s out the door already) The most expensive player of all-time when he arrived, it just hasn’t panned out as anyone would have hoped.
Asked about potentially leaving for Paris Saint-Germain, Pogba sounded very open to the idea. PSG are one of the few teams that can afford his salary, and given that he’s a Frenchman, they’ll be in for him. It’s probably a good fit too.
So happy to be back with the national team. The last few days obviously haven’t been easy after the burglary at my home and the Champions League exit, so it feels great to be reunited with my @equipedefrance family and concentrate on doing what I love again. Allez les Bleus!?? pic.twitter.com/oLHziYinDL
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) March 21, 2022
Real Madrid, who have been linked to the midfield maestro in the past, will also pursue.
Juventus, where he already thrived for several seasons, is in the mix as well. Sky Sports have a report today that indicates who’s been in touch with his representation, and that triad of giant clubs were all mentioned. The competition to acquire Pogba’s signature doesn’t stop there however, as two Premier League clubs, both of which are a bit surprising, are also in the mix.
Nouveau riche Newcastle United, aiming to splash in the cash, are interested. Ditto for Aston Villa, who are reportedly also monitoring the situation. More on that at this link.
Since Pogba is available now on a Bosman transfer, there won’t be a bidding war over the fee. Instead, it’ll be all about the salary demands.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of "Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America," as well as "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry."
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast.
