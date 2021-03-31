United Star Paul Pogba Feeling Good, Says Didier Deschamps

Manchester United star Paul Pogba missed significant time in 2021 already, due to a thigh injury. The midfielder was out from Feb 6 to March 18, due to the problem, but he’s feeling good and getting back into rhythm now, says France national team manager Didier Deschamps.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the France boss indicated that Pogba is in line for a starting position.
“He started the last game, so that should answer it. If I started him in the last game, it’s because I thought he could start,” Deschamps responded to a query about Pogba’s role and fitness.
“He needs time to find his rhythm, but he feels good. As games go by, it’ll allow him to improve.”
Pogba’s teammate for both club and country, Anthony Martial, suffered a knock on his knee on Sunday and had to get subbed off. However, it appears that Martial’s issue is not thought to be serious.
As the current holders of the World Cup trophy, much is expected of France going forward, and they’ll need Pogba to be at full fitness, and in top form in order to meet those expectations. Pogba has three goals, but has yet to register an assist with United in league play this season.
He’s made 15 starts and four substitute appearances in Premier League competition this season.
United resume their league campaign on Saturday, when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion.
