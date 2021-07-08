Manchester United Transfer Talk: Paul Pogba, Eduardo Camavinga

The Manchester United summer transfer window is really coming alive now! Jadon Sancho is signed, Raphael Varane seems to be moving closer to joining him and Eduaro Camavinga could be next after him. So transfer business is booming, as we look at how the roster reshape could unfold.
With that in mind, let’s look at the latest developments, starting with Camavinga. For today’s United news and notes segment, go here.
The Manchester Evening News points out how and why Camavinga could provide the solution to United’s Paul Pogba problem. (Coincidentally, the two players we’re going to cover here) Camavinga, like Pogba, has entered the final year of his current contract deal and Rennes will allow him to leave this summer, with reports in France considering his exit to be ‘inevitable’.
The potential fee is said to be around €40m for the highly-rated 19-year-old Angolan born French international, and that’s a bargain to say the least.
It’s an especially wonderful price for a player that young! It does seem like this pick-up, in addition to Varane, would be done with the Pogba top of mind, or even with the intent of trying to convince Pogba to stay, as the club would be adding more of his fellow Frenchmen.
However, one can also look at it another way- Camavinga could be the eventual Pogba replacement, and that might happen sooner rather than later.
United could lose Pogba again, on a free, next summer after breaking the world transfer fee record to bring him back in 2016. He commands a lot of money out on the open market and earns a very high salary, meaning only a select few clubs can afford him right now.
He’s been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid over the years, but that looks quite unlikely, given their current financial situation.
A return to Juventus could be possible, but now, according to two different sources, we have a new suitor enter the derby today. Yes, Paris Saint-Germain has entered the chat. That’s according to both L’Equipe claims and an article on ESPN FC.
The French juggernaut will have to move rapidly, and splash the cash, considering the potential competition from both Juve and Real. Of course, it’s not an issue for them, given that they exist on their own elite level when it comes to financial resources.
Plus they have been extremely busy this summer transfer window, landing Gini Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi already!
If Pogba does indeed make the switch to PSG, well the Angel Di Maria comparisons will be fast and furious for days on end, and deservedly so.
