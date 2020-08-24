Manchester United Transfer Talk: Paul Pogba, Douglas Costa

A lot of Manchester United supporters are getting pretty upset with their club this summer, and it’s easy to understand why. They have yet to add a single new player to the senior squad while all their big six rivals are making moves.
You know what they say, when you’re standing still, what you’re really doing is falling behind. At this point, there aren’t really any deals that are on the verge of being closed either. On top of that, Old Trafford needs to go beyond just Alexis Sanchez when it comes to be casting off their deadwood.
For the most part, people tend to focus on acquisitions when evaluating a transfer window, but jettisoning the guys that don’t add anything to your roster, and getting a good return on those deals is a very important and underrated aspect.
So is the so-called “own goal” of holding on to your stars.
According to the Frenchman’s agent, Mino Raiola, in an interview with Sky Sports Italia:
“Pogba is staying at Manchester United and I think they are trying to extend his contract. We’ll discuss that soon, no stress.”
“Manchester United have a project and he is 100 per cent a part of that. They won’t accept any offer for Pogba this summer.”
Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, both he and United were preparing for a summer transfer away, with Real Madrid the potential front-runner, but a return to Juventus possible as well. However, his astronomical fee and egregiously high wages means that it’s just not going to happen in this kind of economic environment.
Also, just six weeks ago he said he’s happy at United.
And right now, a contract extension is in the better interests of both parties involved. Since returning to fitness he’s shown an ability to work along side Bruno Fernandes, and the partnership has made both players flourish.
Elsewhere, with the Jadon Sancho pursuit now having hit a brick wall and seemingly flatlined, who might United sign when it comes to a right-sided attacking player?
Juvenuts’ Douglas Costa has been linked as a cheaper, fall back option. However, he’s a bit pricey too.
United have made a €30 million (£27m) bid, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.
The Serie A powerhouse reportedly wants around €10m (£9m) more, a sum that would be pretty much on par with what United paid for Anthony Martial in 2015 or Juan Mata in 2014.
