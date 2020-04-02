Paul Pogba Does Amazing Trick Shot that Blends Two Sports (Video)

During the shelter in place orders that we’re all under, we do our best to stay entertained and keep our minds from spinning out of control. With no sports of any kind, for the foreseeable future, to consume we also have to find our sports fix wherever we can.
With that in mind, check out what Paul Pogba did here, a football trick that ends with a basketball flavor. The Frenchman, training from his at home Paul Pogba stadium posted some razzle dazzle on Instagram.
I know during the quarantine we all at home and you can do a lot !create some new skills..we have a new challenge for you it doesn’t have to be with a soccer ball it can be anything ????????????? you don’t have to be a professional anyone can do it show me what you got ?tag a friend @neymarjr @iamzlatanibrahimovic @jimmybutler @obj @lisafreestyle @benmendy23 @memphisdepay #homeskillschallenge
Those friends that Pogba tagged are: Neymar, Zlatan, Jimmy Butler, Odell Beckham Jr., Lisa Zimouche, Benjamin Mendy and Memphis Depay.
No matter how many takes it took you to do this Mr. Pogba, trust us, it was all well worth it.
