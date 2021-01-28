Arsenal hosts Manchester United in the Premier League weekend’s biggest match-up, and we have all the FYIs for you right here. United are coming an extremely shocking loss home loss to Sheffield, an upset that ended their 13 match unbeaten streak.
On the other side, Arsenal are riding a lot of positive momentum right now. There is a ton of team news to cover, for both sides, so let’s just dive right in on that.
Manchester United at Arsenal FC FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Jan 30, 5:30pm, Emirates Stadium, London
Starting XI Predictions: United Arsenal
Premier League Form Guide: United LWDWW Arsenal WWDWW
Table Position: United 2nd, 40 pts Arsenal 9th, 30 pts
Referee: Michael Oliver VAR: Paul Tierney
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
For Arsenal, it’s all about their star striker and team captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who is a doubt for this one. You can read more about that situation here, but basically, he had to leave the team to take care of his sick mother, and his inclusion here is up in the air.
There are concerns about meeting COVID protocols, plus the team have to make sure that he is in the right mental state to play, given his off-the-pitch worries.
Additionally, the Gunners have fitness issues with Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (calf) and Emile Smith Rowe (muscular discomfort). All face last minute fitness tests while defender Pablo Mari and midfielder Dani Ceballos are doubts as well.
The new loanee from Real Madrid, Martin Odegaard, is in the squad but this match will likely come too soon for the 22-year-old’s selection. Flipping over to United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Eric Bailly missed Wednesday’s surprise defeat to the Blades with a knock but there is optimism that he can be available on Saturday.
Staying in central defense, Victor Lindelof went an unused sub in midweek, after featuring last weekend, so he’ll continue to be monitored (back issues).
Left back Brandon Williams is back in training, having recovered from injury, but centre half Phil Jones remains unavailable. Both are fringe guys who would not have featured anyway.
Prediction: United 2, Arsenal 1
Having just been humbled twice, in midweek vs Sheffield, and earlier in the season when they lost this reverse fixture, United will have a whole to prove. I’m thinking Solskjaer will get them to rise up and meet the moment.
