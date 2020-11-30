Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain Starting XI Predictions

Manchester United versus Paris Saint-Germain is famously becoming a very compelling series to watch. They’ll clash again, in UEFA Champions League group stage play, on Wednesday night at Old Trafford. The hosts took the reverse fixture in October thanks to Marcus Rashford’s late goal, having also scored on PSG in Paris back in March of 2019.
That monumental, some would say even magical, comeback is still the iconic victory of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure. On the flip side, PSG won their only previous visit to Old Trafford, back in the 2018-19 season, so the road side is 3 for 3 in this fixture. That’s got to bode well for the Ligue 1 powerhouse.
Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester United UCL Group Stage FYIs
Kickoff: Wednesday, Dec 2, 8pm, Old Trafford
Manchester United form guide (all competitions): LLWWWW
Paris Saint-Germain form guide (all competitions): WLWLWD
For the visitors, Neymar has made vocal remarks, expecting more out of his teammates.
“We have to improve because otherwise, whether in the league or in the Champions League, we have to do better,” the Brazilian superstar said.
“Usually we win more matches. If we do not manage to do that it will be complicated in the league as in the Champions League.”
Paris Saint-Germain Starting XI Prediction
Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Bakker; Paredes, Marquinhos, Herrera; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction
Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic, Van de Beek; Fernandes; Rashford, Cavani
Prediction: United 2, Paris Saint-Germain 2
Although the sample size is relatively small, this is starting to become a fun little rivalry of sorts. Expect another tightly contested, entertaining affair in midweek.
