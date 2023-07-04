Man United Transfer Talk: Victor Osimhen, Mason Greenwood

Training camp has commenced for Manchester United, and we’ll get to our coverage of that, but for now it’s time to talk silly season.

You know what the team needs are for MUFC this summer transfer window, so let’s do a double shot of Man United Transfer Talk, with this edition focusing on the final third. Part two, focusing on between the sticks, can be found here.

As we pointed out yesterday, indefinitely suspended striker Mason Greenwood remains on the roster, with a decision about his status set for sometime this month.

He’s on the radar of some clubs in Italy, including AS Roma, due to the personal recommendation for his former manager at United, Jose Mourinho.

However, according to a report in the Daily Mail, it’s just not going to happen.

Greenwood, who has recently begun training with a private coach, in full public view, will have to explore other options.

United are considering loaning him out for 2023-24, with clubs in Spain and Turkey (in addition to the aforementioned Italy) said to be interested.

In other Greenwood news today, apparently he cashed in quite handsomely, off his brand this year.

This despite

a. how utterly radioactive and completely nuclear (deservedly so) his brand his right now and

b. the fact that he hasn’t even played a second of football since January of 2022.

Mason Greenwood is the sole director of his image rights company that made £1m last yearhttps://t.co/EDn3gKxcNg — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 4, 2023

Shifting gears to Napoli striker supremo Victor Osimhen, his future in Serie A is still not locked up. Talks for a potential contract extension remain ongoing, Sky Italia reports.

Osimhen, according to some reports, would like a move to United.

However, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where United pay the more than a 100 million GBP, or 120m Euro that it may take to secure his signature. United have been priced out of Harry Kane, and Osimhen, who is also wanted by Chelsea and Bayern Munich, would cost even more.

