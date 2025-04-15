The Andre Onana situation has made Manchester United’s mess of a roster even messier. They have problems all up and down the pitch, in all position groups, so the last thing they need right now is for yet another position to be completely uncertain. Onana was dropped on Sunday, in favor of backup Altay Bayindir, who subsequently gave up four goals in the loss to Newcastle United on Sunday. Maybe Tom Heaton should get a run out now? Is he fully match fit?

One has to wonder if Andre Onana even has a future at the club anymore? And between him, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount, was summer 2023 the worst transfer window in club history?

UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Leg 2/2

Manchester United vs Lyon

Aggregate 2-2

Kickoff: Thurs. April 17, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Fun Fact: Lyon have never beaten United (D3L2) in any of their previous meetings.

Man United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Man United Team News

Onana will probably miss out on Thursday night, as will Joshua Zirkzee, who has a thigh injury of some sort. Manager Ruben Amorim said on Sunday: “Josh, I think he will be out for some games. So, let’s focus on the next one.” So Zirkzee may not play too much more this season, meaning the aforementioned Hojlund will continue getting chances, even though they’re not exactly earned. Unless United goes with Chido up top?

Meanwhile Matthijs de Ligt remains out indefinitely. So that covers the more recent injury/unavailable absentees.

The longer-term list in this category includes Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Jonny Evans, Tobias Collyer and Ayden Heaven.

United legend Gary Neville sized up the lack of depth and talent that is currently on the club thusly: “It’s a really desperate situation. The squad is so poor on quality.

“They have old players, they have young players who are nowhere near it, they have a group in the middle … It’s a worrying situation.”

No lies detected.

