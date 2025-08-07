This is it, the final warm-up before the games actually start to count. Manchester United will welcome in ACF Fiorentina for their last friendly of the preseason. And in this match, United have four injury concerns. Goalkeeper Andre Onana, striker Joshua Zirkzee and central defender Lisandro Martinez will almost all certainly miss out here, as the trio are currently focused on rehabilitating their respective injuries. Noussair Mazraoui is a doubt, due to an unspecified muscular issue.

Kickoff: Sat Aug 9, 12:45pm local, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Manchester United Team News

Onana traveled with the team for the United States preseason tour, but he never featured, due to his hamstring injury.

As for Lucha, he’s still working on his ACL recovery. Zirkzee is dealing with a nagging muscular injury. Of course, more important than the physical health of the team, is the mental. Psychologically, emotionally, mentally, this team needs to get right in 2025-26, because they were not there in 2024-25.

The day before the 4-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth in Chicago last week, Luke Shaw met a small group of reporters (including this one!)n for a media roundtable. While yes, Shaw’s comments have already been out there for well over a week, it’s worth revisiting them, again, as the regular season approaches.

“A lot of the time I’ve been here over the last few years it’s been extremely negative,” the longest current serving United player said to the assembled media.

“It can be quite toxic, the environment, it’s not healthy at all. We need an environment that’s healthy, that’s positive, that’s got good energy and happiness. I think when you have all those things, you feel free and you express yourself more on the pitch.”

Shaw believes the team spirit, and atmosphere, has turned around this summer. According to the English left back, it’s positive now.

“Things come together and I think, especially this pre-season, I feel like us as a team, I feel like the bond is growing and growing,” Shaw continued.

“I feel like in my time here, it’s probably the closest I’ve felt with the squad since I’ve been here. I think the atmosphere is really good and extremely positive. Hopefully, that can continue.”

