Andre Onana Woes Continue as AFCON Decision Looms

Brentford’s very first shot on target today went right past Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is off to a very rough start at his new club. As the second half begins at Old Trafford, Brentford lead 1-0 in what is a must win for both sides.

Onana is a huge problem for manager Erik ten Hag and his side, but he’s far from the only problem. Casemiro and Victor Lindelof played their part in allowing the Bees goal, and the former has now been subbed off in favor of Christian Eriksen for the second 45 minutes.

Casemiro has been pretty awful, at times this season, but it is Onana that we need to focus on here. Howlers like these keep happening with him.

Considering that he was short listed for the Ballon d’Or, and considered among the favorites for all the best goalkeeper in the world awards. Everybody knew, when he was signed that Onana is prone to be a high risk/high reward kind of GK.

There is going to be a roller coaster with him, and that’s inevitable.

Remember when they said Onana was De Gea’s upgrade ?? pic.twitter.com/rDEM9OADH7 — Sam (@Sam_Daniels6) October 7, 2023

It’s just that no one expected, only the lows! And his future with the club is already in a state that poses a lot of questions.

According to a report in ESPN FC, the Cameroon international “is reluctant to take time away from Man United” for the Africa Cup of Nations next January.

What’s very unique about AFCON is that it is staged mid-season, and that means the shot stopper could miss out on about a month of the Premier League season.

That is the last thing you need when

a.) you’re sputtering through terrible form during your debut season at your new club and

b.) your manager, with whom you’ve worked with for a long time, is under heavy fire, and could face the prospect of the sack soon.

Onana, reportedly, is much more concerned with showing his commitment to achieving quality at Man United. He wants to stay put for a whole season straight through and work on his game.

Good! Because there is nowhere to go but up right now for him. This is rock bottom.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram

