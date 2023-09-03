Andre Onana Celebrates Rashford Goal in Epic Fashion

In the Premier League’s headliner fixture of the weekend, Manchester United at Arsenal, we’re currently knotted up 1-1 at the break. And the reaction from United goalkeeper Andre Onana, to both goals that have been scored, is priceless.

He’s a lot more dynamic than the man he replaced, David de Gea, and you can see that fully conveyed here.

how life comes at you so fast onana???? pic.twitter.com/e3aPT1hUvq — clinton? (@wtf_rema) September 3, 2023

In the X posting above, you can see how Onana celebrated Rashford opening the game’s scoring, and his 2023-24 season account in the 26′. It was the first goal scored by a Man United forward this season, and it was set up by a gaffe from Kai Havertz, who is off to a very rough start so far as Arsenal.

And here in the social media posting below, you can see the reaction from Onana after Martin Odegaard equalized, just one minute later.

Onana telling everyone to calm down pic.twitter.com/4UwnyJJveO — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) September 3, 2023

Indeed football is a very emotional game. Here’s to an exciting second half and thrilling finish. We’ll need it ahead of the boring international break that is about to commence.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

