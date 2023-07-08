Andre Onana Agrees Personal Terms to Join Man United

The Andre Onana to Manchester United transfer saga has been a tedious one, but it is nearing its end now. The Inter Milan goalkeeper has now reached agreement on personal terms to join Man United.

Additionally, United’s long time No. 1, David de Gea, has formally said goodbye to the club, after 12 years of distinguished service.

After David de Gea’s farwell message, it’s all set for Manchester United final bid to sign André Onana ?? #MUFC Deal really close as reported yesterday, just waiting for formal bid to be sent in the next days. All parties expect deal to be 100% done next week. ?? pic.twitter.com/6V35plTHTB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2023

As you can see in the tweets above and below from the fabulous Fab, this could be a done deal by early next week. United hope so, as they want the Cameroon international to feature for them in the preseason friendlies on their United States of America exhibition tour.

Onana worked under United manager Erik ten Hag before, when the two were together at Ajax. So with Onana in and De Gea out, it is clear that ETH is getting more autonomy over his own roster now.

Next steps for André Onana deal ??? ? New direct contacts between Inter and Man United over the weekend; ? Official final bid next week to be accepted; ? Clubs hope to have documents ready around Weds/Thurs; ? Onana already agreed terms with Man Utd. Matter of days ? pic.twitter.com/jd0lDV291G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2023

And that is a very good thing, as it’s clear from year one that Ten Hag really does know what he’s doing. He took a sixth place side to third and he did so despite the distractions and impairments of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood and the Glazers. Imagine what he could do with some real support and backing.

So what’s it going to take for this deal to get over the line?

A total package that would come to about €55m, add-ons included. Or some outlets, say closer to €60m.

United are reportedly not there yet, as its been reported, by multiple outlets that United are about €10-15m short of that valuation.

In other words, this is going to happen, but it’s going to take a bit for United to finally submit a bid that matches the price they were always destined to pay, but have been in denial about. Also, the developments with De Gea and Onana means that Dean Henderson is likely on his way out too.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

