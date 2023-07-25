Man United Team News vs Real Madrid: Onana, Martial, Malacia

Although it is strange, we have to do a Manchester United “Match Preview/Team News” article before the preceding game has even transpired. Yes, you can call this extreme fixture congestion, American style. (Or “Exhibition Match Style”

United will kickoff, a few hours from now, in San Diego against Wrexham AFC. Less than 24 hours later, they’ll be in Houston to face Real Madrid. Both are preseason friendlies.

Club Friendly FYIs

Real Madrid vs Manchester United

Kickoff: Wed. July 26, 7:30PM CST, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX, USA

And we know that tonight, when United takes on the club from the fourth tier of the FA pyramid, they’ll put out a team of academy guys and players buried on the depth chart. The clash against the Reyes Del Europa will see the strong side.

One guy you probably won’t see is Anthony Martial, as he continues his recovery from the hamstring injury that he suffered in the FA Cup Final loss to Manchester City.

“Today, he was in the team training; that is really hopeful,” United manager Erik ten Hag said earlier today, in regards to the French forward who has yet to feature this preseason.

“Of course, when you have a player in your squad, you expect he is available and players have to take responsibility. If not, I have to deal with the situation and we have shown we can be successful without that striker. But it’s easier when you have that striker in the team, I think every club who wins big trophies has scoring abilities in their team.”

Elsewhere, this match will mark the United debut of Andre Onana in goal. Meanwhile second choice left back Tyrell Malacia remains out due to injury.

