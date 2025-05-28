Three Manchester United players who started the 1-0 loss to ASEAN All-Stars earlier today will not be on hand for the clash against the Hong Kong National Team on Wednesday. United manager Ruben Amorim confirmed that his squad emerged unscathed from injury, in the postseason friendly defeat earlier today, so it’s not fitness issues that will be keeping Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Andre Onana out on Friday night.

It’s actually a meet-and-greet event, with Apollo Tyres, in India instead.

Man United vs Hong Kong National Team FYIs

Format: Postseason Friendly

Kickoff: Fri May 30, 2pm BST

Venue: Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong

United Preview Content: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Manchester United Transfer Talk: Volume 1 Volume 2

United Summer Transfer Window Analysis: 10 Players Who Could Leave 8 Players Who Should Stay

Man United Asia Tour Travel Squad

Attack: Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, Rasmus Hojlund, Shea Lacey, Chido Obi, Joshua Zirkzee

Midfield: Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Bruno Fernandes, Tyler Fletcher, Sekou Kone, Kobbie Mainoo, Jack Moorhouse, Mason Mount, Jim Thwaites, Manuel Ugarte.

Back Line: Harry Amass, Dan Armer, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Jonny Evans, Tyler Fredricson, Ayden Heaven, Jaydan Kamason, Godwill Kukonki, Harry Maguire, Reece Munro, Luke Shaw.

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton.

Man United Team News

“We have a lot of good players going, and we will field a strong team,” Maguire is quoted in the South China Morning Post, in regards to the friendly being staged on Friday.

“I can’t go, I’ll be seeing other fans in India, which is an important thing for us to do.”

Other than that, there are no additional team news items as this time. It is expected that many of United’s more big name players, such as Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho and Casemiro, will play a part on Friday (as they did in Kuala Lumpur earlier today).

Ticket sales for this match are reportedly a bit sluggish, as we’re less than 48 hours out, and it’s still nowhere near a sellout.

Given the kind of season that United had, it’s easy to see why.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories