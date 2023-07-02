Man United Move Closer to Signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan

Manchester United need to get a new goalkeeper, as David de Gea is now free agent. While the club is still working on potentially re-signing their current No.1, they also need to have another option/eye on the future. The top priority, in this regard, is Inter Milan and Cameroon shot stopper Andre Onana.

United are preparing their first bid, and it is thought to pretty much be in line with what Inter are looking for.

???| JUST IN: #mufc are proceeding quickly in their pursuit of Andre Onana. Inter are expecting the first official proposal in the next few hours and that it’s in line with their evaluation of €50m plus bonus. [@SkySport] pic.twitter.com/Co54iCyVhI — centredevils. (@centredevils) July 2, 2023

Some outlets place Inter’s supposed valuation at about €50m, while others claim the Serie A side is looking at getting £51million for the ace. According to the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, manager Erik Ten Hag has been promised that he will get his target secured.

And that is win-win-win for all involved here as Ten Hag knows him well from their days at Ajax together.

? JUST IN: Manchester United are willing to spend €50m plus bonuses on André Onana, Inter Milan are demanding €60m – if they meet halfway the deal will be closed. Onana’s staff are negotiating his salary at United. #MUFC [@Gazzetta_it] ??? pic.twitter.com/PKX3JDo54o — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 2, 2023

Meanwhile Inter, needing to sell Onana in order to secure funding for fixing issues elsewhere on the roster, are already reportedly looking at replacement keepers.

If/when United get this one over the line, Onana will become the second signing of the summer, behind Mason Mount. And we’ll see what happens with David de Gea. And once a new goalie is in place, Dean Henderson will get his permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

So in other words, this deal will see all kinds of transfer window dominoes fall.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

