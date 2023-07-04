Man United Transfer Talk: Andre Onana, Dean Henderson

Training camp is now in full swing at Manchester United football club, and we’ll go over that in depth later, but now is the time to talk transfers. And you know what the team needs are for MUFC this summer transfer window.

Thus, it’s not one, but two editions of United transfer narratives to get to this fourth of July, with this edition focusing on the goalkeepers. Part one, linked here, was all about the strikers.

We’re still waiting on an official announcement of Mason Mount, so as it stands right now, the club have added no one yet this summer. (Hence the graphic further down in the text here).

Andre Onana should be the second player signed, once Mount gets over the line. And while United are in advanced talks, with the bidding process about to start, they now have competition for the Inter Milan and Cameroon keeper.

That would be coming from Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabian club where Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

Yes, the Saudi side is keen on trying to sign Onana, according to CBS Sports.

The Saudi Pro League making major moves has been one of the biggest storylines of this summer transfer window thus far, so this is a legit threat.

And Al Nassr have a void to fill, with their current shot stopper, former Arsenal man David Ospina, set to miss significant time this season due to injury.

Al Nassr have reportedly also been interested in now former United GK David de Gea. That’s right, the Madrid native is a free agent now, and his overall status remains in limbo.

So with De Gea maybe not re-signing (although contract renewal talks are ongoing) and Onana in doubt where do United go? The return of Dean Henderson?

Dean Henderson via instagram what a way to start the week ???? pic.twitter.com/SjiMAbjpdo — Kellie Bearman (@BearmanKellie) July 4, 2023

He’s back in training now, having recovered from injury, so maybe he is in the mix again? Although probably not, as he reportedly believes he’s going to be able to finally leave the club for good this summer.

Some reports indicate he’ll join Nottingham Forest, the club he was loaned out to last season, on a permanent basis.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

