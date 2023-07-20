Ah New York, New York- the city so nice they named it twice! Manchester United will face Arsenal FC in a match branded “Old Rivals” late Saturday afternoon in the greater New York City metropolitan area. Newly officially signed goalkeeper Andre Onana is on his way to joining up with the rest of the squad.

There is a slight chance he features in this one, but it is much more likely he makes his debut against Wrexham AFC in San Diego on Tuesday night.

Onana pictured at @manairport for his flight to the USA to meet up with United. ? pic.twitter.com/FG2mn2UEKM — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) July 20, 2023

Old Rivals FYIs

Manchester United vs Arsenal Club Friendly

Kickoff: 5pm EST, Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Team News: Arsenal Man United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Man United

Watch: ESPN

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Andre Onana’s official announcement could be tonight or tomorrow morning. Should start training with the squad tomorrow ?? pic.twitter.com/mjuDixkfKY — UtdTruthful (@Utdtruthful) July 20, 2023

Man United Team News

In other goalkeeper news, Dean Henderson surprisingly made the trip across the pond. He had nine of ten toes out the door to Nottingham Forest, so does this mean he’s doing a total about-face? Or is the club just waiting to sign his backup before sanctioning his desired exit?

Stay tuned on that, Meanwhile midfielder Fred will miss out due to a personal issue, and left back Tyrell Malacia will be absent to an unspecified injury. This match will provide a great opportunity for some of the youngsters to feature, in a giant stadium located in “The Capital of the World.”

After all, if they can make it there, they can make it anywhere. And yes, big time apologies to Sinatra on this one.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

