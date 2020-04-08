Man United News: Solskjaer, Fernandes, Bailly, Ronaldo

The coronavirus pandemic has brought all of world football down for the foreseeable future. The Premier League announced suspension of play until April 30, and at that point they will re-evaluate again. That said, there are still plenty of interesting Manchester United related news and notes to go over.
Let’s take a look at some of the news items trending in cyberspace right now during these very strange days and extremely uncertain times. (For today’s MUFC transfer rumors round-up, go here)
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made comments indicating that his club will exploit the upcoming summer transfer window to their advantage.
It’s music to the ears of United supporters, but anathema to fans of other clubs. The comments were part of a fantastic, wide-ranging exclusive with Sky Sports, and you can read the entire interview at this link.
In other Solskjaer news, central defender Eric Bailly has backed the Norwegian as the right man to lead United.
“He’s someone that will always talk to you,” Bailly said in an interview with ESPN FC.
“He always communicates well. He gives you so much confidence because as a footballer, you go through moments where you feel low and he can read that and when he sees that he immediately comes over to you and talks to you.
“He offers advice so that you can regain confidence and for me, that’s so important because we have a very young team and if we have a coach or manager like that then the team will go from strength to strength.”
And finally, you are all aware of the Bruno Fernandes-Cristiano Ronaldo bromance of sorts. Bruno has said that CR7 inspired him to join United, and it was a memorable moment when the two men met.
Now Ronaldo has poked fun at his countryman, trolling him on social media after Fernandes took his “core crusher” challenge.
Quarantine has led to different, and sometimes unconventional ways of trianing/staying in shape and these creative methods have often been posted by footballers on their social media accounts.
Fernandes couldn’t match the number of reps that Ronaldo achieved in his abs challenge, so it prompted the Juventus superstar to tell Fernandes to work on his arms instead.
The Daily Mail has more at this link
