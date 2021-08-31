Manchester United Officially Announce Cristiano Ronaldo Return

It’s a summer transfer window unlike any other in 2021. Happy deadline day Manchester United supporters. Don’t expect them to make any major moves on this final day because they just completed and finalized a deal to bring back one of their greatest players of all time.
Ronaldo, who was voted the club’s best overall individual player of the Premier League era in a recent supporter poll, moves back to the club where he first made his name for two seasons, with an option for a third.
Juventus, his former club, released the details on the payment structure in this deal, which is for a maximum of €23 million, which is payable over five years.
At age 36, the Portugese forward will be 41 by the time the final installment of his fee is due.
“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday.
“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:
“You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person. I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad.
“Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”
Ronaldo is United’s fourth signing this summer, following goalkeeper Tom Heaton, winger Jadon Sancho and central defender Raphael Varane.
Juventus gave a powerful farewell message on their official site, which read:
“On 10 July 2018, two icons of the European and football world came together — Cristiano Ronaldo became a Juventus player. Today, after three years together and 133 appearances, 101 goals scored and five trophies won, that chapter has come to an end. … The paths of CR7 and Juventus have gone their separate ways.
“On that day in July, when Cristiano arrived in Turin, the electric feeling of those great days could be felt through the air. The Juventus fans welcomed CR7 like a king, eager to see him on the pitch and cheer with him. It was a great story.
“The unforgettable moments experienced together were many. We could recite them and relive them, but it would not help, because everyone has their own special memory linked to CR7. Everyone has a shared emotion that does not need to be dusted off, because everyone will always remember what they felt in walking this stretch of road together.
“Today that bond born on July 10, three years ago, has been dissolved, but what has been written will forever remain. It has been an incredible journey.”
