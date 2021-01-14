Odion Ighalo Wants to Extend Man United Dream Move, Weighs Options

Striker Odion Ighalo will see his “dream move” to Manchester United run its course at the end of this month. On loan from Shanghai Shenhua, he was fortunate to get his loan terms extended even this far. Although he is very sparingly used this season, the Nigerian would like to stay put at Old Trafford beyond this month.
However, it’s not very likely for the former Watford man, as the summer window addition of Edinson Cavani has made Ighalo expendable. He needs to think about his other options, and that’s exactly what he’s doing right now.
“Today, I’m in Manchester but at the end of the month I don’t know where I’m going to be,” Ighalo said in an interview with ESPN.
“If it’s possible I’d like to stay here but if not I have to go.”
Apparently, of all the options he’s weighing, Major League Soccer is one.
“I have options. I wait for my agent. He is doing his job and I’m doing mine,” Ighalo, 31, continued.
“At the end of the month, we have to decide what is best and we’ll take it. If it’s possible I’d like to play in MLS but I have to wait to see if it’s possible. The league is doing well and if the opportunity arises then I’d grab it with two hands.”
Ighalo and United are next in action against arch-rival Liverpool on Sunday. It’s a massive top of the table clash with huge Premier League title implications. Liverpool (-106) are the favorites while Manchester United (+250) are substantial underdogs. The draw is priced at +270.
