Man United Transfer Talk: Odion Ighalo, Raul Jimenez

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Manchester United related rumor mill, starting with the latest on striker Odion Ighalo. His loan move, from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua, is set to expire on May 31, but that’s likely to be extended to June 30, because of the shutdown caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.
Old Trafford have a club option to make the deal permanent once the loan portion expires, but Shenhua will fight to keep him. According to Sky Sports, the 30-year-old will be offered a deal worth more than £400,000-a-week by the Chinese Super League outfit.
Elsewhere, United have suffered a set back when it comes to any potential pursuit of long rumored transfer target Raul Jimenez. The Mexican international has shot down any ideas of leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers once the summer transfer window opens.
“I have a contract until 2023,” he said. “It’s not that we have to qualify for the Champions League in order to stay. I’m good, happy with Wolves, doing important things — me as well as the whole team.”
That’s all for now, but we’ll be back with many more United transfer related items later.
